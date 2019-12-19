Taliaferro named new Salem City Manager

NEWS RELEASE: This morning, Salem City Council members met in closed session and emerged from their discussions to announce that Jay Taliaferro has been chosen to lead the city on a full-time permanent basis. Taliaferro was selected over 42 other candidates who expressed interest in the job through a nationwide search that was conducted by the independent firm, GovHR USA, on behalf of Council. Taliaferro has served as Salem’s interim CityManager since January, when Council relieved Kevin Boggess of his duties after more than a decade of service.

“I am honored to have this unique opportunity to serve in my hometown,” says Taliaferro. “I have worked for Salem for 28 years and to now have the chance to work with City Council and be the City Manager for our citizens, as we move the city forward, is truly a privilege.”

Taliaferro served as a GIS Engineer for Salem from 1991-94. He was the city’s Assistant Engineer from 1994-1998 and City Engineer from 1998-2000. He made the move into administration in 2000 when he was named Salem’s Assistant City Manager.