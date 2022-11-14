Warner and Kaine release statement following shooting at UVA

| By

U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine released the following statement regarding the shooting at the University of Virginia, which took three lives and injured two others on November 13, 2022:

“We are heartbroken to hear about the tragic shooting at UVA and are praying for those who were injured, the families who lost loved ones, and the entire UVA community. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and urge everyone to follow the directions of local law enforcement as they continue searching for the suspect.”

UVA has an Emergency Hotline (877-685-4836) for family and friends with questions.