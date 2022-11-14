Three dead and two wounded following UVA shooting incident

| By

UPDATE: UVA officials urged the community to shelter in place following a shots fired incident. Campus police said in a tweet that they are searching for Christopher Jones in connection to the shooting at Culbreth Garage near the center of the campus.Multiple law enforcement agencies, including Virginia state police helicopter are actively searching for the suspect. Suspect is armed and dangerous, shelter in place. UVA President Jim Ryan says the shooting has resulted in three fatalities; two additional victims were injured and are receiving medical care.

Previous:From UVA Campus police: SUSPECT IS A B/M BURGANDY JACKET, BLUE JEANS, RED SHOES. MAY BE DRIVING A BLACK SUV VA TAG TWX3580

UVA officials reported a shots fired incident yesterday and urged the community to shelter in place. Campus police said in a tweet that they are searching for Christopher Jones in connection to the shooting at Culbreth Garage near the center of the campus.