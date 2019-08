VTC med school students take public health walk

Its become an annual ritual for first year students at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine – a “public health walk” that takes them to health care centers and other venues along the greenway and in downtown Roanoke. Its hot out there but today’s public health walk does include a mid-point stop at Blue Cow Ice Cream on Walnut Avenue. Dave Trinkle is the associate dean for community and culture:

8-6 Trinkle for Web