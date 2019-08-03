El Paso shooting leaves 20 dead

FBI El Paso Special Agent in Charge Emmerson Buie said more investigative work was needed before determining whether there was a possible hate crime. CNN previously reported the suspect is 21-year-old Patrick Crusius of Allen, Texas, just outside Dallas, according to three sources. Two federal law enforcement sources and one state government source confirmed the suspect’s identity. The federal sources said investigators are reviewing an online writing posted days before the shooting that may speak to a motive.