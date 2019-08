Skatepark added to city’s parks and rec. master plan

After a groundswell of grass-roots public support, Roanoke City Council passed an amended Parks And Recreation master plan today that DOES include a skatepark – albeit 5 to 10 years out. City Manager Bob Cowell also said at today’s meeting it is possible they could find a home for a temporary skatepark once the facility under the Wasena bridge comes down when that is replaced.

