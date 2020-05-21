VT summer courses begin Tuesday and enrollment is up

After a semester of distance learning, higher education is logging on for summer classes. The summer session begins Tuesday at Virginia Tech and will be fully online. Spokesperson Mark Owczarski says despite the popular study abroad trips being cancelled, summer enrollment is up. It’s not yet known how the Fall semester will be conducted, but Tech President Timothy Sands is expected to announce plans around June 8th after the board of visitors approves the budget and other details. WFIR Intern Reporter Camden Lazenby has the story:

Owczarski says despite the distance learning measures created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the school is anticipating its second largest freshman class.