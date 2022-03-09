VT Prof: Ukraine war makes many food prices certain to increase

| By

The world-wide economic impact of the war in Ukraine is quickly apparent at the gas pumps, but Virginia Tech Professor Jason Grant says it seems certain to also affect prices we pay for many things we eat. Russia and Ukraine collectively account for 28% of the world’s wheat exports, and it is unclear at best how much of that will be available to other countries this year, thus reducing supplies and increasing prices. Grant says it is likely to raise prices on, but not limited to, goods like bread, pizza, pretzels and crackers. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: