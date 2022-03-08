Restoration Housing tackles another project in southeast Roanoke

The non-profit Restoration Housing has embarked on their third project in the Southeast Roanoke Belmont Neighborhood. In this case a circa 115-year old house will be renovated and turned into a two-family, affordable rental property. Historic tax credits will also offset some of the $260,000 it will take to renovate the house on Stewart Avenue Southeast. Its the 6th project in all Restoration Housing has taken on, focused on turning blighted homes into affordable rental properties. Isabel Thornton is executive director for Restoration Housing: