Roanoke-area auto dealer is moving and expanding

A Roanoke Valley auto dealer is on the move — and expanding. Southern Team Automotive Group will build a new Hyundai Sales and Service facility at Peters Creek and Williamson Roads in the Hollins area. It will be the 10th Roanoke-area expansion for the Southern Team in the last 33 years. Jill Loope is Roanoke County’s Director of Economic Development:

The facility will include fast-charging electric vehicle capabilities. Construction is set to begin this spring.

On a related note, Loope says this announcement demonstrates the importance of the region’s busiest roadways to all things automotive:

Another example, she says, is Discount Tire currently building a new sales and service facility along Electric Road where Ragazzi’s restaurant once stood.