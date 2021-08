VT prof says Redistricting Commission is “doomed to fail”

Virginia’s first-ever redistricting commission is quickly dividing along partisan lines, and Virginia Tech Political Science Professor Bob Denton says this is not what Virginians wanted or expected when they voted last November to create it. Denton says it is doomed to fail, and courts are all but certain to determine the state’s next General Assembly and Congressional district lines. He spoke with WFIR’s Evan Jones: