Amtrak: Roanoke service has among better on-time performances in the US

Amtrak reports that its service from Roanoke northward to Washington and beyond has one of the better on-time records of any trains in the country. The passenger rail service’s annual report card shows 88% of the trains to and from the Star City arrived at their final destinations within 15 minutes of their scheduled times.

Two other trains through the region did fare as well:

The Cardinal between New York and Chicago that stops at Clifton Forge has a 63% on-time performance.

The Crescent between New York and New Orleans that stops in Lynchburg has among the lowest nationwide on-time records at 53%.

Click here to read the full report card.