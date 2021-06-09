VT sees fall vaccine mandate as best way to resume normal campus life

Virginia Tech officials say they are receiving some limited pushback for the decision to require student vaccinations for the fall semester, but they see no better way to resume a normal campus experience. VT waited longer than some other colleges and universities to mandate vaccines, but officials say it became clear that to remove other requirements, like masking and social distancing, vaccinations became an imperative. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

Virginia Tech says students may be granted vaccine exemptions for medical or religious reasons. Faculty and staff are “strongly encouraged” to be vaccinated, but the requirement will not apply to them.