Roanoker fights Ochocinco on Mayweather-Paul undercard

More of an MMA and bare-knuckle professional fighter by trade, Brian Maxwell decided to try his hand – or fists – at boxing this year. His second fight ever this past Saturday was a four-round exhibition in Miami against Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, the former NFL wide receiver. Ochocinco and Maxwell – who lives in Roanoke – fought to a 4-round draw. Maxwell scored the only knockdown in an undercard bout before the Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul main event. Maxwell is 33; Ochocinco Johnson a decade older.