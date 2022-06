VT Baseball’s Super Regional to start Friday at 3 p.m.

The NCAA has released TV listings and times for Virginia Tech baseball’s Super Regional vs the Oklahoma Sooners in Blacksburg.

📆 Friday, June 10

⏰ 3:00 PM ET

📺 ESPN2

📆 Saturday, June 11

⏰ NOON ET

📺 ESPNU

📆 Sunday, June 12 (if necessary) ⏰ TBDย 📺TBD