RAM House will put new donated van to good use

| By

The RAM House day shelter on Campbell Avenue has a newer van, courtesy of several local churches and a car dealership. Marketing director Tony Clark says the 2020 Dodge Ram van will be used to pick up supplies that feed around 150 people every day – and to shuttle guests to and from the Rescue Mission for overnight shelter. Clark says RAM House has seen a surge of people coming in lately for a free lunch or other services – with inflation cutting into their take home pay.