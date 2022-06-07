Reminders from TSA for those rusty on air travel rules

The Transportation Security Administration is preparing for an increase in travelers during the summer months and some current travelers might be rusty when it comes to the rules at the TSA security checkpoint. Some flyers are unaware or have forgotten there is a “3-1-1” rule on liquids, gels, and aerosols which can increase wait times. Many of these items include everyday products such as bottled drinks, sunscreen, toothpaste, and more. Travelers should check online for more guidance.

The Transportation Security Administration is also reminding flyers about the protocols when it comes to firearms. Firearms must be unloaded, ammunition must be in its original box, it must be locked in a hard sided case, and be checked in at the check-in counter to be transported in the belly of the plane. TSA Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein on the 3-1-1 rule: