Vinton begins transfer to Western Virginia Water Authority

Today, the Town of Vinton held a ceremony to officially recognize the transfer of the ownership of the town’s public water distribution and treatment center and sanitary sewer collection system to the Western Virginia Water Authority on July first. The transition will take place in three phases beginning this month with the change gradually supplying Vinton with water from Carvin’s Cove. The town’s hope is that the change of ownership will provide more stable prices and consistent maintenance for all customers. Vinton Mayor Brad Grose: