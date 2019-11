VT archivist says first Thanksgiving was observed in Virginia — maybe

A Virginia Tech researcher and archivist says the Old Dominion may have reason to lay claim as home to America’s first Thanksgiving — not Massachusetts — but there is evidence to support either point of view. Kira Dietz says there are both the religious and feast aspects which varied by time and colony, but there are records documenting early Thanksgiving observances in Virginia before the Pilgrims stepped ashore at Plymouth Rock. She spoke with WFIR’s Evan Jones:

