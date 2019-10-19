VSP looking for tips on hit and run from yesterday

(from State Police) Virginia State Police are asking for any information from the public regarding a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian. The hit and run occurred Friday (Oct 18) on Route 11, in front of the Dodge’s gas station, just south of Route 220 in Botetourt County.

Virginia State Police are looking for a 2018 or 2019, metallic blue, Chevrolet Colorado or GMC Canyon. The vehicle was traveling south on Route 11, when it struck the pedestrian which was crossing the roadway; between the Dodge Store and McDonalds. The vehicle continued south on Route 11, toward Roanoke. The vehicle will have damage to the driver’s side of the vehicle, including the driver’s side mirror. If you have any information or see the vehicle involved, please contact the Virginia State Police at 800-542-5959 or questions@vsp.virginia.gov.