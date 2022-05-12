VSP investigating felony hit and run in Bedford County

The Virginia State Police is investigating a felony hit and run which occurred on April 12, 2022, at 11:15 a.m. on Forest Road in Bedford County. The crash involved a 2010-2017 black Toyota Corolla with heavy front end damage to the bumper and the passenger side of the vehicle. The Toyota is believed to be driven by a white female, 20 to 40 years of age.
The State Police is seeking anyone with information/witnesses who have knowledge, or may have seen this vehicle, to contact the Virginia State Police, Bedford Office, at 540-586-7905, or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov. Attached is the image of the Toyota Corolla involved in the crash.