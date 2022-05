I-81 Northbound open again at mile marker 149 after a police chase

(from Virginia State Police) VSP received a call for reckless driving, and found the suspect vehicle southbound at mile marker 170, on Interstate 81. A pursuit began, and ended at the Troutville scales after the vehicle was disabled by stop sticks. Subject resisted arrest and is now in custody. He is being transported to RMH for injuries received during the arrest.