VSP investigates possible road rage incident on I-81

The Virginia State Police is investigating what appears to be a “Road Rage” incident which occurred at 7:12 a.m. this morning. Police are searching for a red Mazda 3, which was involved. The Mazda has damage to the entire passenger side of the vehicle. The Mazda was displaying a Colorado license plate of BMUL57.

The Mazda was involved in a crash on the northbound side of Interstate 81 with a box truck which led to the shooting incident, when a male subject from the Mazda opened fire with a firearm. There were no injuries in the shooting, however the Mazda did flee the scene and exited Interstate 81 onto Interstate 581 toward Roanoke.

A statewide broadcast has been placed on the suspect vehicle, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police. All lanes are open at the 141 mile marker, although troopers remain collecting evidence on the roadside.