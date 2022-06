GOP challenger to Cline says run started with dad’s fatal disease

| By

For the first time in three decades, Republicans will hold a primary in the 6th Congressional District. Merritt Hale is challenging incumbent Ben Cline for the party’s nomination, a run he says began with a fatal family disease. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

Hale spoke live this morning on The Roanoke Valley’s Morning News. Here is the full conversation: