6th District GOP primary challenger Merritt Hale seeks change

Republican 6th District Congressman Ben Cline is seeking a third term and Democratic candidate Jennifer Lewis is already gearing up her campaign. But first, Ben Cline takes on an opponent in a Republican primary coming up this Tuesday. At 28 years old Merritt Hale would become the youngest member of the US Congress if he wins the primary and then the General Election in November. Merritt Hale joined us live by phone this morning live by phone. Hear the complete conversation below: