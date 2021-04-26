VSP investigates after Roanoke PD officer strikes man in roadway with vehicle

On April 25 (Sunday) at approximately 11:30 p.m., Roanoke Police were dispatched to reports of a disorder in the area between Dale Avenue SE and Jamison Avenue SE. Unknown to officers at the time, there was an adult male lying partially in the roadway in the 700 block of 11th Street SE. One of the responding officers arrived on scene and attempted to park his patrol vehicle. As he was pulling to the side of the road to park, he struck the male who was lying in the roadway. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of what appeared to be serious injuries.

In accordance with department policy, the Virginia State Police were notified and will be investigating this incident. The officer involved has been placed on administrative assignment, per Roanoke Police Department policy. Sgt. Rick Garletts with the Virginia State Police will be the media’s point of contact for further inquiries on the investigation.