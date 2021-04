LewisGale breaks ground on second standalone ER location

Earlier today a groundbreaking was held for a new freestanding emergency room named Lewis Gale Medical Center Blue Hills ER located on West Ruritan Road down the 460 corridor towards Bonsack. This facility is similar to the one located on 419 next to Tanglewood Mall. HCA Health Market President Lance Jones emphasizes that this will fill the need for quicker response times to treat certain health issues. The 10,000 square foot facility is targeted to be open by January of 2022.