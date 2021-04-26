The Fallen Outdoors

“LIVING OUR DREAMS BECAUSE THEY GAVE UP THEIRS” Is the motto of Fallen Outdoors – a veterans organization aimed at helping Vets with mental health issues associated with the after effects of war through engagement in sportsman activities like fishing trips – Hunting – recreational shooting and even knife forging. The goal is to give camaraderie and comfort though peer support.

You can CLICK HERE for an overview of upcoming events on facebook or E-Mail Sgt. Clifford Kurten below to sign up.

Sgt. Kurten: ckurten.tfo@gmail.com