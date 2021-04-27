Fatality in Botetourt County accident

BOTETOURT, Va. – Virginia State Police Trooper L.R. Spencer is investigating a single vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Monday (Apr 26) at 3:42 p.m. on Interstate 81 southbound, at the 159.5-mile marker in Botetourt County. A 2021 Freightliner tractor trailer was traveling south on Interstate 81 at the 159.5-mile marker, when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and struck the ditch and several trees. The tractor trailer overturned in the median.

The driver of the Freightliner was identified as Thomas Schmidt, 38, of Mansfield, LA. Mr. Schmidt was wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.