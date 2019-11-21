Volunteers sought for first-ever Illuminights at Explore Park

| By

Roanoke County and Center in the Square are still looking to fill hundreds of volunteer shifts for the first-ever “Illuminights” at Explore Park. It is a half-mile path with hundreds of of thousands of lights on display — along with many other holiday activities starting the evening after Thanksgiving. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

11-20 Illunights Wrap-WEB

Illuminights opens Friday, November 29 and continues for 29 nights through the holiday season. Click here for full information on the event and click here forvolunteer signups.