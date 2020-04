Virtual racing and concerns about college football in 2020

| By

Sportscaster and Virginia Tech Professor Bill Roth says he was ready to call two college basketball games and a college football spring game before COVID-19 put a halt to sports in the US. And Liberty University online student William Byron – better known as a NASCAR driver these days – won a different kind of race yesterday- a virtual I-racing event at a virtual Bristol Motor Speedway:

