Virginia COVID cases surpass 31,000 – less than 300 in Roanoke Valley

According to the latest numbers from the VDH, there are 752 new coronavirus cases, bringing the statewide total to 31,140. State officials are reporting over a 24-hour period the number of people who have died as the result of coronavirus-related symptoms has increased by 5, bringing to total number deaths across the state to 1,014.

In the Roanoke Valley, the number of confirmed or likely cases remains below 300 — -128 in Roanoke City, 86 in Roanoke County, 32 in Salem, and holding steady in Botetourt County at 31.