Taubman’s new Brush Pals is an outreach learning program centered on art

Distance learning for young children has proven to be a challenge with schools closed through the end of the academic year. Now the Taubman Museum of Art is hoping that its “Brush Pals” program will help keep the excitement of learning new things alive. WFIR’s Gene Marrano has that story:

