Police chase begins in NC, ends in Rocky Mount

A police pursuit that started in North Carolina ended last night in Rocky Mount, and an Eden woman now faces all sorts of charges in two states. State Police say 25-year-old Heather Ward was twice able to escape pursuits until a tire deflation device was used to stop her on US 220. A police pursuit that started in North Carolina ended last night in Rocky Mount, and an Eden woman now faces all sorts of charges in two states. State Police say 25-year-old Heather Ward was twice able to escape pursuits until a tire deflation device was used to stop her on US 220. NEWS RELEASE: At approximately 8:30 p.m. the Virginia State Police was notified that units with the Rockingham County, (N.C.), Sheriff’s Office were in pursuit of a vehicle heading north on Route 220 entering Virginia.

Sheriff’s Units were in pursuit of a 2015 Jeep Patriot which reportedly fired a weapon into a building. The North Carolina units terminated the pursuit in Henry County, Va. after losing sight of the vehicle.

The vehicle was located by a Virginia State Police Trooper on Route 220 near Martinsville , in Henry County. The trooper activated his light and the vehicle fled north on Route 220, reaching speeds of 100 mph. With the use of a tire deflation device, the vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Route 220 and Route 40 in Rocky Mount. The driver was taken into custody without incident.

With the use of a Virginia State Police K-9, Trooper’s were able to recover a firearm believed to be used in the shooting in North Carolina, which was thrown from the vehicle during the pursuit; while in Henry County.

Heather Marie Ward, 25, of Eden, N.C. was arrested by the Virginia State Police for Felony Elude, and Reckless Driving.

Charges are pending in North Carolina.