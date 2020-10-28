Virginians will decide if process of drawing legislative districts changes

There are two Virginia Constitutional Amendments on the ballot, and one of them has the potential to significantly change the way General Assembly and Congressional district lines are drawn. In the past, state lawmakers and the governor have drawn those lines, but Ballot Question One would change that. If approved, a bi-partisan commission would draw district lines, a commission composed of equal numbers of General Assembly Democrats and Republicans, along with citizens each would select. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more on Ballot Question One:

