Virginia US Senator calls for President’s removal by 25th Amendment

US Senator Tim Kaine said this morning he is joining the calls urging the 25th amendment be employed to remove Donald Trump as President of the United States – being unfit for office. Kaine joins at least one other Republican Congressman from New York in calling for the 25th amendment to be used to remove the President from office – two weeks before he is scheduled to leave when Joe Biden takes office.

