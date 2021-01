Another southern state follows Virginia in losing once solid GOP advantage

First Virginia, and now, Georgia. Two southern states that were once reliably Republican are now selecting Democrats in statewide elections, and our political analyst says it is no coincidence. No Republican has won a statewide race in Virginia since Bob McDonnell in 2009, and once deep-red Georgia has now chosen Democrats in presidential and two Senate races. Virginia Tech Political Science Professor Bob Denton says there are similarities between the two states, as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports:

