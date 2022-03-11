Virginia Tech lifts indoor mask mandates for all campus locations

From Virginia Tech University: On March 10, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated the COVID-19 community levels on which masking recommendations are based.

Montgomery County has moved from “high” to “medium,” the same level as Roanoke City. Richmond and Northern Virginia counties remain at “low” levels.

As President Tim Sands noted in his message last week, the CDC community level, which reflects stress on local hospitals, is one of the primary considerations in determining Virginia Tech’s COVID-19 mitigation strategies. Based on the updated assessment, masks are no longer required in public indoor settings on Virginia Tech campuses, except for health care settings and on public transit. Masks are recommended in indoor instructional settings.

As we continue to monitor CDC community levels, future updates will be posted as a campus notice, and shared on the Virginia Tech Ready site.