Two men injured during Northwest Roanoke shooting

On March 11, 2022 at approximately 7:06 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3900 block of Greenlawn Ave NW. Responding officers located two adult males with what appeared to be non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Roanoke Fire-EMS transported one man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. The other was treated on scene. Details of this incident are limited at this time.

No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made at this time. This remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.