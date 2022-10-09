Virginia State Police investigating officer involved shooting in Roanoke

| By

From Roanoke City Police: On October 8, 2022 at approximately 11:10 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of shots fired in the 2300 block of Mountain View Terrace SW. Officers responded to the scene and located an adult male subject outside of a residence. The male subject was armed with a firearm and pointed it towards an officer. One Roanoke Police Officer fired their service weapon, striking the male subject. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. No Roanoke Police Officers were injured during this incident.

In accordance with department policy, Virginia State Police were notified and will be investigating this incident. The officer involved will be placed on administrative leave per department policy. Virginia State Police will be releasing further updates.