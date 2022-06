Virginia records, shares heat-related illness case numbers statewide

| By

Temperatures are forecast to again climb well into the 90’s later this week, and with that will come the return of concerns over heat-related illness. Virginia keeps track of heat exhaustion and heat stroke cases and shares them on line. Last year, health officials recorded more than 2,800 such cases brought into ER’s and urgent care centers statewide. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

Click here for the Virginia Department of Health Heat-Related Illness Surveillance website