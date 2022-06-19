Shooting in NW Roanoke last night sends one to hospital

| By

On June 18 at approximately 11:00 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by City of Roanoke E-911 Center personnel of reports of shots fired and a person with a gunshot wound in the 900 block of Kellogg Ave NW. While en route, officers were notified that an adult male with gunshot wounds had arrived via personal transport to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.Officers who arrived to the Kellogg Avenue NW address located evidence of a shooting in the area, but no additional victims were located. Additional officers who responded to the hospital were advised that the victim had non-life threatening injuries. Preliminary investigation indicates that all parties involved in this incident are known to one another.