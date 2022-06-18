Power outages from storms impact region

| By

Current power outages of note include more than 2000 APCO customers in Christiansburg and several thousand more in the Roanoke Valley.

(from APCO) The intense thunderstorms that rolled through Appalachian Power’s three-state service area late Friday afternoon left a little more than 130,000 customers without power. As the storm passed, teams of workers began to assess the damage and make repairs. Service is back on this morning for 62,000 customers and workers are focused on restoring service to the 68,000 customers who remain without power. Outages

Damage is widespread with outages in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee. There are roughly 2,400 locations where repairs are needed to restore electric service. Much of the damage appears to be caused by trees.

Restoration Estimates

Crews began assessing damage and making repairs yesterday evening, and this work is ongoing. The company hopes to have estimated restoration times by late this evening.

For information on outages, visit Appalachian Power’s Outage Map below.

Outage map

Storm Response Efforts

There are approximately 2,000 company and contract workers dedicated to getting the power back on for customers. Most of these workers had completed restoration from the first storm and were staged in various locations yesterday in anticipation of this latest weather event. Crews from Appalachian Power’s sister company, Indiana Michigan, are expected to arrive later today to aid with restoration. Additional line resources and assessors have also been requested.