Virginia is among states, cities suing US government over census question

NEW YORK (AP) _ Seventeen states, the District of Columbia and six cities sued the U.S. government Tuesday, saying a plan to add a citizenship demand to the census questionnaire is unconstitutional. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court, and Virginia is one of states joining it. The lawsuit said adding the citizenship demand to the 2020 census questionnaire was an arbitrary decision that will “fatally undermine the accuracy of the population count.” A government spokesman did not immediately comment on the filing. Several states already have joined a separate lawsuit filed by California’s attorney general last week that seeks to block the citizenship question from being added to the census questionnaire.