Dawgs playoff game going to Lynchburg; team watch party on Sunday

Its official – the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs will play their first round home playoff game at the LaHaye Ice Center on the Liberty University campus. That’s due to conflicts at the Berglund Center. The time, date and opponent are yet to determined. All seats at the LaHaye Center will be $13 when they go on sale. The Dawgs are also holding a “watch party” at the Berglund Special Events Center on Sunday at 6:30, when the playoff pairings will be announced. Head coach Dan Bremner and the team will be in attendance.