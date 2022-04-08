Virginia GOP official refuses to resign after racist post

Electoral Board Chair David Dietrich has been called upon to resign after allegedly making a racist post on Facebook. WAVY-TV reports the Chairman of the Hampton GOP Phillip Siff has called upon the appointing authority for all electoral board members to remove Dietrich after a post he allegedly made calling the racist post about Secretary of Defense Llyod Austin, calling for him to be “lynched” — which is a federal crime. See what is allegedly the post below. As of the last word, Siff said Dietrich refused to resign.

WARNING – the post that follows contains offensive language.