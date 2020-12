Virginia Electoral College casts their votes for Joe Biden

| By

The Electoral College met at the Virginia State Capitol today to formally cast their 13 votes for President-elect Joe Biden. Electors had to swear to support the US and Virginia constitutions and to cast their votes to confirm the election “faithfully and impartially,” as the process got underway. Governor Northam had a few opening remarks:

