Fire this afternoon sends one to hospital

| By

Roanoke City Fire-EMS says a call it was dispatched to in the 2400 block of Orange Ave NW around 2-pm today was ruled accidental and started due to improperly discarded smoking materials. Crews were able to extinguish the fire in approximately 15 minutes. One person was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.