Neighbor hires lawyer to demand man halt home Christmas display

| By

A potential legal battle is brewing between two neighbors over a Christmas light display in one of their front yards. Jason Brown has done this for 14 years at his home along Old Boonsboro Road in Lynchburg, but just about a week ago, he got a letter from one of the city’s top law firms threatening court action if he didn’t put it to a halt. It contends lights and noise from the display disrupt the neighbor’s quality of life, something Brown dismisses. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

12-15 Christmas Lights Wrap-WEB

Click here for Jason Brown’s full conversation with WLNI Radio in Lynchburg.