Unbelted passenger ejected, killed when car strikes truck, overturns

NEWS RELEASE: At 11:25 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 12), Virginia State Police responded to a crash in Franklin County.

A 2012 Toyota Camry was traveling north on Route 220, just north of Route 608 (Fork Mountain Rd.), in the left lane when it crossed the center line and struck a 2016 Peterbuilt tractor trailer traveling in the right lane. The impact of the crash caused the Camry to run off the left side of the road. It stuck a culvert in the median and overturned.

The driver of the Camry, Betty S. Wade, 74, of Martinsville, Va. was transported for treatment of serious injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

The passenger in the Camry, Courtney L. Wade, 49, of Martinsville, Va., was transported to Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver of the tractor trailer, John A. Lockett, 54, of Houston, TX, was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.